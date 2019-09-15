Harper was ejected from Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper was tossed from the dugout during the fourth inning as he voiced his displeasure with a called third strike earlier in the frame. The 26-year-old finishes his afternoon 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and is 8-for-39 so far in September.

