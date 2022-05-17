Harper (elbow), who's out of the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, may miss Wednesday's game as well, but he hopes to return for Thursday's series finale, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper received a platelet-rich plasma injection to address the UCL sprain in his right elbow, an injury he's been able to play through as a designated hitter. He could wind up missing at least three days due to the shot, but a trip to the injured list doesn't appear to be on the table at this time.