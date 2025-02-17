Harper will miss the Phillies' first full-squad workout Monday due to illness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Trea Turner is also away from the club because his wife recently gave birth. Turner is expected to join workouts Wednesday, and Harper will likely be ready by then, if not before.
