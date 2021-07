Harper went 5-for-6 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 15-10 win over the Cubs.

His three-run homer in the seventh inning was the first of his 15 long balls to come with runners on base this year. Harper also had a ground rule double in the fourth. The outfielder's big performance lifted his slash line to .282/.386/.529 through 267 plate appearances. He's added 30 RBI, 44 runs scored and seven stolen bases.