Harper walked in both of his plate appearances and scored a run in his spring debut Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Walks are nothing new for Harper, who owns a career walk rate of 14.8 percent and has walked at least 17 percent of the time in three of the last four seasons. He didn't play in the field Saturday but is expected to do so for the first time in a Phillies uniform Monday against the Rays.

