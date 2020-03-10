Phillies' Bryce Harper: No concerns after early exit
Harper said that he was "totally fine" after leaving Tuesday's game against the Twins after a pitch hit his foot, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harper didn't appear to be in significant pain as he left the game, and he confirmed during the game that his removal was indeed precautionary. He was only scheduled for two at-bats in Tuesday's contest, so his early removal shouldn't have any impact on his buildup for Opening Day beyond costing him a single spring at-bat. His return date is not yet clear, but it sounds as though it will be coming quite soon.
