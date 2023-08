Harper (back) isn't in the Phillies' lineup Friday against Minnesota, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Harper was removed from Thursday's game against Washington after experiencing back spasms in the fifth inning. The Phillies are unsure what caused Harper's back to start giving him problems, but it's apparently severe enough to cause him to miss a start. Alec Bohm will shift to first base while Harper sits, allowing Edmundo Sosa to fill in at third and bat eighth.