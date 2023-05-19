Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Friday that it will be at least another month before Harper (elbow) plays first base, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harper continues to throw on the side and will soon increase the distance of those workouts to 90 feet, but the Phillies won't rush the 30-year-old slugger into any kind of defensive duty after he returned far earlier than anticipated from Tommy John surgery. He's slashed .314/.386/.490 with two home runs through 13 games out of the DH spot since being activated May 2.