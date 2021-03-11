Harper isn't expected to play the field until sometime next week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Harper dealt with back issues last season and has been brought along cautiously in camp, with his Grapefruit League appearances all coming as a designated hitter thus far. The Phillies haven't expressed much concern, but the way they're treating the star slugger nevertheless seems telling. It's possible Harper sees more frequent off days than he's used to this year as the Phillies strive to ensure his back problems don't reach the point that he needs to miss an extended period. It's also possible that this is simply standard spring caution and that Harper will be treated normally once the regular season begins.