Manager Joe Girardi said Friday that Harper (forearm) has decreased swelling in his arm but isn't return to be activated from the injured list, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 28-year-old was eligible to return from the injured list Wednesday, but he needs more than the 10-day minimum to recover from the forearm contusion. Harper remains without an official timeline for his return, but based on Girardi's comments, the outfielder is unlikely to be activated this weekend.