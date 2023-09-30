Harper isn't in the Phillies' lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Mets.
Harper turned in an 0-for-3 performance during Philadelphia's Game 1 loss, and he'll now get a breather for the nightcap. Weston Wilson will pick up a start at first base instead and bat sixth.
