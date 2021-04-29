Harper will sit Thursday against the Cardinals after getting struck in the face by a pitch in Wednesday's contest.
Harper was at least able to walk off the field under his own power and received good news from a CT scan after the game. He'll sit for at least one game, but he hasn't yet required a trip to the injured list. Roman Quinn starts in right field in his absence.
