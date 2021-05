Harper went 2-for-2 with a double, three walks and a run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

Harper was very effective at the plate. His run came in the seventh inning, as he got aboard with a walk and scored on a Rhys Hoskins double. Harper has an excellent .318/.449/582 slash line with seven home runs, 11 RBI, 25 runs scored and four stolen bases in 31 games this season. He also avoided striking out Friday for the first time since April 25, a span of 10 contests.