Harper went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's 9-0 win over the Mariners.

While his teammates supplied the thunder, Harper focused on setting the table on a night when seven different Phillies had multi-hit performances. For his part, Harper has delivered multiple hits in three of the last four games, boosting his slash line on the season to .259/.315/.509 with six homers, four steals, 19 RBI and 23 runs through 29 contests.