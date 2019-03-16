Harper is considered day-to-day after being hit by a pitch on the ankle Friday, and according to manager Gabe Kapler, there are "no concerns about Opening Day at this point," Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Harper gave fantasy players and Phillies fans a jolt when limped off the field in Friday's contest, but the initial reports were positive, and there was even better news Saturday morning, as Kapler noted the swelling in Harper's ankle reduced overnight. Harper could get a day or two to rest and recover from his injury, but with Kapler optimistic about his status for Opening Day, there's reason for others to be too.