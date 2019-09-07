Harper (hand) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

X-rays were negative after Harper was hit on his right hand by a pitch Friday, but he will miss at least one start. It's uncertain if he will be available off the bench. Adam Haseley is in right field Saturday with Scott Kingery in center and Brad Miller at third.

More News
Our Latest Stories