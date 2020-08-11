Harper went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 13-8 win over the Braves.

Harper put the Phils ahead early with his third home run of the season and later singled and scored on a J.T. Realmuto long ball. Just like that, the 27-year-old outfielder is batting over .300 and his OPS is once again north of 1.000. He also chipped in his first stolen base last week.