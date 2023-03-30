Harper (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Harper has managed to avoid a 60-day IL placement for the time being with the Phillies hoping that he might be able to return from Tommy John surgery sometime in May. He recently advanced to soft-toss work in his rehab program.
