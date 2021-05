Harper went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Harper snapped a two-game hitless run and plated a run for the first time since May 11. He has hit safely in five of his last seven contests and while the power numbers have been absent of late -- just one homer over his last 51 at-bats -- he's still hitting .311 on the season while providing value across the board.