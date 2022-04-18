Harper, who is batting second as the designated hitter Monday in Colorado, is nursing a sore right elbow and will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter during the three-game series against the Rockies, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old also served as the designated hitter Sunday against the Marlins, and it's unclear when he picked up the injury. Regardless, the injury doesn't affect Harper when batting, so for now he'll remain in the lineup without playing the field, which pushes Nick Castellanos to right field.