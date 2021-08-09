Harper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run -- his 20th of the season -- in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Mets.

In the three weeks since the All-Star break, Harper has been one of the top hitters in baseball and may have emerged as a contender for the National League MVP award. Through 23 second-half games, Harper has gone hitless on just four occasions while supplying a monstrous .370/.516/.740 slash line to go with five home runs and five stolen bases. Harper's heroics have been a major reason why the Phillies -- winners of eight straight -- have surged ahead of the slumping Mets for first place in the NL East.