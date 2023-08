Harper went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo homer and an additional run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Angels.

Harper launched another no-doubt home run Tuesday, a solo shot that ricocheted off the second-deck facade to tie the game at 1-1 in the second inning. His hot streak has boosted his season-long home run total to 14, accompanied by a .309 batting average, .899 OPS, 53 RBI, 65 runs, and seven steals across 98 games.