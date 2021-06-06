Harper went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

Harper did a good job stuffing the box score Saturday, recording his 14th RBI of the season and also stealing his fifth base. However, the most important thing is that the star outfielder looked completely recovered from the forearm injury that sidelined him for nearly two weeks. Expect Harper to reclaim his starting role in both the outfield and the middle of the Phillies' lineup moving forward now that he's healthy.