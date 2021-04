Harper went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 12-2 loss to the Rockies.

Harper hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats of the afternoon, including a 468-foot shot to right field, good for third-longest this season. The 28-year-old has been unconscious at the plate lately, slashing .483/.583/.1.000 with four home runs, six RBI, 10 runs scored and a 7:4 BB:K over his last eight games.