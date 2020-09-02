Harper went 1-for-2 with three walks and a stolen base Tuesday in the Phillies' 6-0 win over the Nationals.

Harper is batting 4-for-27 with no home runs over his last eight games, but he's been more of an asset in on-base percentage leagues during that stretch, racking up 10 walks against seven strikeouts. The fact that Harper has stayed healthy and remained active on the bases (5-for-5 on steal attempts) has allowed him to justify his draft-day cost, regardless of league format. He'll be in the lineup again for Wednesday's series finale, marking his 31st start in the Phillies' 32 games to date.