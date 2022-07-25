Harper wasn't cleared Monday to have pins removed from his surgically repaired left thumb and will be re-evaluated in one week, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper will meet with his surgeon next Monday with the hope that he's shown enough healing from the procedure to have the pins removed. If that ends up being the case, Harper could be cleared to resume light baseball activities, but the reigning National League MVP still looks to be several weeks away from returning from the 10-day injured list. The fact that the Phillies haven't yet moved Harper to the 60-day IL keeps a return before the final week of August in play.