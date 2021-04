Harper went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Giants.

Both of Harper's hits went for singles but he continued his strong presence at the plate. He's slashed .692/.765/.1.077 with one home run, three RBI and four runs scored while also posting a 4:1 BB:K over his last four games. He'll look to keep things rolling and help the Phillies avoid the sweep in Wednesday's series finale against Anthony DeSclafani.