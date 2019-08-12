Harper went 1-for-3 with three walks and two RBI in Sunday's loss to San Francisco.

Hitting out of the leadoff spot for the third straight game, Harper found success by practicing patience at the plate, taking three walks in addition to lacing a two-run single. Despite hitting only .250 this year, Harper has posted a .372 OBP thanks to 82 free passes, ranking sixth in the majors.

