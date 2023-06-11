Harper went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Dodgers.

Harper reached safely in all four plate appearances Sunday and has 22 walks through his first 34 games. The veteran's 2023 campaign was delayed while working his way back from Tommy John surgery that cost him the end of 2022, but he's been sharp since making his season debut, slashing .287/.382/.434 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 23 runs scored and four stolen bases.