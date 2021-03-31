Harper finished with a .343/.477/.771 slash line to go with four home runs across 35 at-bats during Grapefruit League play.

Harper typically hit in the No. 3 spot throughout the spring, and he should slot in behind Andrew McCutchen and J.T. Realmuto or Rhys Hoskins in the batting order when Philadelphia opens its season Thursday against Atlanta lefty Max Fried. Even by his lofty standards, the 28-year-old turned in an outstanding 2020 season that somewhat slipped under the radar, with a magnificent 20.5 percent walk rate propelling him to a .962 OPS, the third-best mark of his career. He continued to show a discerning eye at the dish this spring, drawing nine walks against 11 strikeouts.