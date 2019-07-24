Harper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Though the Phillies have the designated-hitter spot available in Detroit, manager Gabe Kapler decided to give Harper a true day of rest following Tuesday's 3-2 win in 15 innings. Harper, who will bow out of the lineup for the first time since June 12, will be replaced in the outfield by Adam Haseley.