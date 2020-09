Harper won't be in the lineup Friday against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder started the past 11 games, but he'll take a seat for the second time this season after going 6-for-37 with a .636 OPS during that stretch. Harper still has a .365 on-base percentage during that time frame, but he's also struck out 14 times. He should rejoin the lineup Saturday after receiving the day to reset.