Harper is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old started all 21 games in right field this season, so he'll receive a day off Friday as manager Joe Girardi described him as "dog-tired," per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Harper has an impressive 1.147 OPS with six homers, 21 runs, 16 RBI and four stolen bases through 86 plate appearances. Roman Quinn receives the start in right field for the Phillies.