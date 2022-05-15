Harper (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 29-year-old was scheduled to receive a PRP injection to alleviate the pain in his right elbow Sunday, so it's no surprise he's being held out of the lineup for the series finale in Los Angeles. Harper has been limited to serving as the designated hitter while playing through a small tear in his UCL for the past month, and he's not expected to resume playing the field until at least mid-June. The injury hasn't had any affect on his ability to hit, and he's currently riding a six-game hit streak during which he's gone 14-for-23 with three home runs, six doubles, eight RBI, eight runs and three stolen bases. Alec Bohm will serve as the designated hitter Sunday with Johan Camargo starting at the hot corner.