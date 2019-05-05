Harper went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Harper extended the lead to four in the sixth inning with a single to right field, scoring Zach Eflin. The 26-year-old slugger has gotten off to a slow start at the dish so far this season, hitting .233 with six homers and 21 RBI over 33 contests. His last home run dates back to April 26 against the Marlins.