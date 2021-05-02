Harper (wrist/face) will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Mets.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined since being struck in the face and wrist by a fastball Wednesday, but he'll return to his usual spot in right field for Sunday's series finale. Harper has a .321/.448/.615 slash line with six home runs, five doubles, 10 RBI and 17 runs through 23 games this season.