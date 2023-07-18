Harper will again serve as the Phillies' designated hitter Tuesday against the Brewers.
Harper's debut at first base has appeared imminent for a couple of weeks now, but the Phillies will hold off on that idea a little while longer. The 30-year-old has slashed .300/.395/.426 with four homers and six steals in 60 games this year, all out of the DH spot.
