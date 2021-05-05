Harper (wrist) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Harper was hit by a pitch on his face and wrist last Wednesday against the Cardinals and will be out of the lineup for the sixth time in the last seven games. Brad Miller will start in right field and bat second.
