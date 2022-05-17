Harper (elbow) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

After receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection over the weekend for the UCL sprain in his right elbow that has kept him from playing the outfield since April 16, Harper will be on the bench for the second game in a row while he waits for the shot to take effect. The Phillies expect that Harper will feel well enough to resume designated-hitter duties within the next few days, though it's unclear if he'll get the green light to re-enter the lineup before the team's three-game series with the Padres ends Thursday.