Harper (elbow) remains on the bench Thursday against the Padres, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Harper has been limited to designated hitter due for almost the entirety of the season after spraining his right UCL early in the year, though you wouldn't know he'd been playing hurt just by looking at his numbers, as he's hitting .305/.361/.634 with nine homers and six steals on the year. He underwent a platelet-plasma injection over the weekend, however, which has kept him on the bench for now the fourth straight game. Reports from earlier in the week indicated that he was targeting a Thursday return, so it's unclear if he's suffered a setback or if he'll need just one more day.
