Harper was removed from the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader for an undisclosed reason, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper was looked at by a trainer after reaching base during the fifth inning but was able to remain in the game. However, the 27-year-old was pulled in the sixth inning, which could simply be a precautionary measure with the Phillies leading 11-3 at the time. His status for Game 2 is unclear. Prior to his early exit, Harper went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs and one walk.