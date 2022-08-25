Harper (thumb) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Harper isn't playing at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, but he'll go through a workout and is set to be activated by the Phillies ahead of Friday's series opener against the Pirates. The 29-year-old performed well over two games during his rehab assignment, going 5-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and three runs. Harper is unlikely to play in the outfield down the stretch but should serve as the Phillies' everyday designated hitter once reinstated to the active roster.
