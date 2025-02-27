Harper (triceps) will return to the Phillies' lineup for Friday's Grapefruit League contest against the Red Sox, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Harper exited Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays after being hit on the right triceps by a pitch, but the exit was precautionary. He had a scheduled day off Thursday and will be back in there Friday.
