Phillies' Bryce Harper: Returns as DH
Harper (foot) is batting third and serving as the designated hitter Sunday against the Yankees.
Harper missed Saturday's game after getting hit by a pitch in the foot the day before. The Phillies are playing it safe and keeping the outfielder from playing the field in his first game back, but his presence in the lineup as DH all but confirms the issue isn't anything that will have an effect on his status for the start of the season.
