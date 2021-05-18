Harper (shoulder) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, batting third and playing right field, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper left Saturday's game against the Blue Jays with a sore right shoulder and did not take part in Sunday's contest, but he's ready to go following Monday's off day. He's been banged up more than his fair share already this season but has produced his usual excellent numbers when healthy, hitting .307/.436/.561 with seven homers and four steals in 33 games.