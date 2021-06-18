Harper (back) is starting Friday's game against the Giants.

Harper left Tuesday's game against the Dodgers due to lower-back tightness and was held out Wednesday as a result. However, he was able to rest during Thursday's off day, and he'll return to right field and bat third in Friday's series opener in San Francisco. The 28-year-old has gone 6-for-15 with a double, three RBI and two runs across his last four appearances.

