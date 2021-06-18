Harper (back) is starting Friday's game against the Giants.
Harper left Tuesday's game against the Dodgers due to lower-back tightness and was held out Wednesday as a result. However, he was able to rest during Thursday's off day, and he'll return to right field and bat third in Friday's series opener in San Francisco. The 28-year-old has gone 6-for-15 with a double, three RBI and two runs across his last four appearances.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Battling back tightness•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Three hits in win over Yankees•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Goes deep in loss•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Productive outing in return•