Harper (elbow) is starting Saturday against the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Harper received a PRP injection last weekend to address the UCL sprain in his right elbow and was initially expected to keep him out of the lineup for one game, but he was ultimately sidelined for five straight matchups. However, he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat third Saturday. Over the six games prior to his absence, the 29-year-old hit .609 with three homers, six doubles, eight runs, eight RBI and three stolen bases.