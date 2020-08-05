Harper (undisclosed) is starting in right field and batting third in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 27-year-old made an early exit from the matinee after being looked at by the athletic trainer, but it was apparently a precautionary move with the Phillies holding an 11-3 lead. Harper was productive during Game 1 before exiting, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs and a walk.