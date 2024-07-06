Manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that Harper (hamstring) had a "good day" running the bases and will run the bases again Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Harper has been dealing with a low-grade hamstring strain since June 27 but has been progressing well enough to potentially return prior to the All-Star break. The 31-year-old was participating in on-field drills at 70-75 percent intensity earlier this week and is slated to run the bases again Sunday. Harper becomes eligible to come off the injured list Tuesday.