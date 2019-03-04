Harper will make his Grapefruit League debut for the Phillies on Saturday against Toronto, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Harper's protracted contract negotiations will wind up costing him a large chunk of spring training, but he'll still be able to return to game action nearly three weeks before Opening Day. It's possible that the loss of time will lead to a slow April for Harper, though different players need different amounts of time to get up to speed. Harper has historically started the season hot, with his .309/.436/.619 career line in March and April easily representing his best OPS (1.055) of any month over the course of his career.