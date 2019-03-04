Phillies' Bryce Harper: Scheduled to debut Saturday
Harper will make his Grapefruit League debut for the Phillies on Saturday against Toronto, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Harper's protracted contract negotiations will wind up costing him a large chunk of spring training, but he'll still be able to return to game action nearly three weeks before Opening Day. It's possible that the loss of time will lead to a slow April for Harper, though different players need different amounts of time to get up to speed. Harper has historically started the season hot, with his .309/.436/.619 career line in March and April easily representing his best OPS (1.055) of any month over the course of his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...